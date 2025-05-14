"We Were Close": BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Loses Stepson Weeks After Wedding

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's 26-year-old stepson was found dead last night at a Kolkata flat. Srinjay Dasgupta was the son of Rinku Majumder, whom Mr Ghosh married less than a month ago, from her first marriage. He had been working in an IT firm and lived in a residential apartment in New Town.

Ms Majumder and Srinjay lived at the New Town flat, but she moved into Mr Ghosh's home after the wedding. Last night, she got a call from Srinjay's girlfriend, who was with him at his flat. On hearing that Srinjay was not feeling well, Ms Majumder rushed to New Town and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The autopsy ruled out foul play and said Srinjay died due to 'acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis', a severe form of pancreatitis, news agency PTI reported.

Rinku Majumder told the media that her son had been suffering from a neurological problem and was on medication. She added that he had been stressed after she moved out of the flat. "I have come to know he was not eating properly and was missing his medicine doses. He never told me, but being a mother, I could feel he was upset."

She said she was planning to get Srinjay to move in with her. "He never told me that he was upset after the marriage. His friends asked me to take him with me. He would tell them they go home and find their parents, but he doesn't," she said, adding that he visited her on 'Mother's Day' -- Sunday -- and gave her gifts. "I had decided to tell him (Ghosh) that either my son would move in with us or I would go and stay with him," she said.

Police have registered a case and a preliminary probe has revealed that two of Srinjay's colleagues visited him Monday night. "One was his girlfriend, with whom he was to get married soon," he said.

Mr Ghosh said Srinjay was a lively boy and they had grown close. "It's my bad luck. I am so unfortunate. I never experienced the joy of having a son, but I am mourning the loss of one. Srinjay was close to me," the BJP leader said.

Dilip Ghosh, a former BJP MP and Bengal party chief, married Rinku Majumder, who is with the BJP's women's wing, on April 18.