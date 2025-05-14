Caught On Camera: Karnataka Man Strangles Father, Stages Accident

A man in Karnataka has been accused of murdering his father and then trying to pass it off as death due to an electric shock. The murder, which took place on May 11, came to light after the police were pushed to investigate the case and examine security footage from the crime scene. The incident was reported from Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

Nagesh and his son, Surya, were at the Apollo Ice Cream Factory on the night of May 11. According to the CCTV footage, at around 1:45 am, father and son got into a verbal argument, which soon turned into a physical altercation.

In the video evidence, Nagesh, 55, can be seen slapping his son. He takes out a slipper and hits Surya with it. Nagesh then picks up a stick to hit Surya, who tries to stop his father.

Surya can be seen holding a white cloth the entire time.

As Nagesh turns his back on his son, he wraps the white cloth around his father's neck, pushes him to the ground and strangles him. Another man, believed to be Surya's friend, joins him and ensures Nagesh is dead.

To cover it up, the two friends then place the body on the bed and allegedly apply an electric shock to the fingers. The police say they wanted to make it look like death due to electrocution.

The two men almost got away with it, until Nagesh's sister, Savitha, sensed something wrong and filed a complaint with the police, prompting a deeper investigation.

The police reviewed the CCTV footage from inside the factory and realised how Nagesh really died.

Surya has been arrested for his father's murder; his friend is yet to be identified.

The police are investigating the motive behind the murder and whether there was an ongoing feud between father and son.