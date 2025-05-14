Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar Appointed New UPSC Chairperson

New Delhi , May 14 : Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has been appointed chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an official order issued by the government of India. His appointment has been cleared by President Droupadi Murmu.

Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Kerala cadre from the 1985 batch, succeeded Preeti Sudan, a former Union Health Secretary and 1983 batch IAS officer whose tenure as the UPSC chairperson ended on April 29 this year. She was appointed on August 1, 2025.

"The President is pleased to appoint Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Article 316(1) of the Constitution of India," the order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry read.

"The tenure of Dr. Ajay Kumar, as Chairman, UPSC, will commence from the date he enters upon the office of Chairman, UPSC. The term of his appointment will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of Article 316(2) of the Constitution of India, and the conditions of service will be governed by UPSC (Members) Regulations, 1969, as amended from time to time," it further read.

Over a week ago, Sujata Chaturvedi, former secretary of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, assumed charge as a member of the UPSC.

Sujata Chaturvedi, former secretary of the Department of Sports and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of the UPSC.

The oath was administered by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd.), the senior most Member of the Commission, UPSC said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)