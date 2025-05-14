UPSC Prelims 2025: Important Notice For Candidates With Disabilities

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Candidates can apply for change of their scribe now. Candidates may send their request only till May 18,2025 (up to 4 pm). Candidates may send their request to uscsp-upsc@nic.in via email.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the examination for Civil Services (Preliminary) on May 25, 2025, across India. The commission has issued a notice for candidates enrolled in Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 under Persons with Benchmark Disability/Persons with Disability (PwBD or PwD) category and have opted for availing the facility of scribe.



UPSC CSE Prelims 2025: How candidates can apply for change of scribe?

Candidates who have opted for availing the facility and want to change their scribe for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examinations have been asked to forward the details of their new scribe to uscsp-upsc@nic.in via email.

Request for changing the scribe for Civil Services (Preliminary) examinations received only till May 18,2025 (up to 4 pm) on the given email address will be considered by the commission.

Candidates will have to fill out details like name of the scribe, their photograph, father's name, their educational qualification and send it to the email address provided above to get their scribe changed.

UPSC has given a link in its website where candidates can fill the details of the new scribe.