NIOS Issues Guidelines For Students Failing Repeatedly In Class 10

NIOS Guidelines 2025: The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) is a branch of Directorate of Education, GNCTD, Old Secretariat, Delhi that registers government school students who have failed repeatedly in Class 9 or 10 in their parent school. The NIOS project aims to bring such students back to their original parent school for the next academic year.

Recently, NIOS issued guidelines for students who have failed in Class 9 or 10 more than twice and want to study under it.

The exam will be held in April 2026 for students registered in NIOS.

NIOS Guidelines 2025: Eligibility Criteria for admission into NIOS

Students need to be enrolled into a government school of Directorate of Education, GNCTD to be eligible for admission into NIOS.

Students who have failed or had compartment in minimum of two academic years can take admission into NIOS.

Students who have been declared as failed/compartment for the first time are not eligible for admission into NIOS. Such students should continue studying in the school they are enrolled.

NIOS Guidelines 2025: How to apply for admission into NIOS?

Students need to ask their Head of School (HOS) to get admission into NIOS.

The HOS of the parent school will register students for admission into NIOS through the MIS Module.

The HOS has to compulsorily provide a copy of the NIOS guidelines circular to each and every student who is eligible, as specified in the NIOS guidelines, issued by Directorate of Education, GNCTD.

NIOS Guidelines 2025: Transfer of Credit, Registration Fees

The Transfer of Credit facility allows students to not reappear for the exams they have cleared in the parent school. This facility is only allowed for a maximum of two subjects and a fee of Rs.230 must be paid by the student for transferring their credit.

There is no registration fee needed to be paid by the students, but a fee of Rs.300 per subject needs to be paid as examination fee, an additional fee of Rs. 150 per subject for practical subjects like painting, home science and a fee of Rs. 230 per subject needs to paid for Transfer of Credit.

Students may contact their HOS for admission into NIOS.