"My Name Is Samuel": Viral Travel Reel Perfectly Captures Every Travel Duo Ever

If you have ever travelled with a friend, you will know this too well – there is usually one friend who plans every little detail and the other who simply shows up and enjoys the ride. From booking flights and accommodations to planning itineraries and deciding where to eat, the responsibility often falls on one person. A recent Instagram reel hilariously captures this oh-so-relatable dynamic and has taken social media by storm.

The now-viral video features Dr Samuel Choudhury, a general practitioner based in Singapore, and his friend Darshen Kuna, a content creator. Together, they have created a laugh-out-loud travel reel that is not only funny but also heartwarming in its portrayal of genuine friendship.

The video opens at an airport, where Dr. Samuel introduces himself, saying, “My name is Samuel and I booked the flight.” Cut to his friend Darshen, who simply smiles and says, “My name is Darshen.” And with that, the tone is set.

As the video progresses, we see Samuel taking the reins of the trip at every step. He says, “My name is Samuel and I checked us in,” then “My name is Samuel and I'm driving the whole trip,” followed by “My name is Samuel and I booked the accommodation,” and even “My name is Samuel and I picked the restaurants.” Each time, the camera cuts to Darshen, who just smiles and repeats his signature line, “My name is Darshen,” without adding anything else.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers flooding the comments section expressing how they wished to be like Darshen.

One user commented, "Born to be a Darshen, forced to be a Samuel."

Another wrote, "I hope I could exist like Darshen."

"We all love to be a passenger princess like Darshen," commented another.

Someone else said, "Darshen is an inspiration to us all. Darshen is life goals."

Did you find this video hilarious? Tell us in the comments.