“Truly Spectacular”: How This UK Woman Experienced The Taj Mahal Alone

Every day, thousands walk through the grand gates of the Taj Mahal. They come from every corner of the world, cameras ready, eyes wide, all chasing that perfect glimpse of one of the Seven Wonders. But what if, for once, there was no crowd? No clicking shutters, no lines, no chatter. Just you and the Taj. Imagine being the very first to enter. The garden paths are yours alone. That rare dream came true for UK-based travel influencer Krista Jarman, who recently shared her surreal early-morning experience of being the very first visitor to step into the Taj Mahal.

"We were the first ones in," she says in her now-viral Instagram reel. "Oh my God. Nobody is here. This is the most magical thing I've ever seen in my life." Her video captures the soft glow of dawn as she walks through the towering gates, the pink-tinged sky behind her, birds chirping, the marble monument ahead bathed in sleepy light. With not a single tourist in sight, it's just her, the sunrise, and the grandeur of one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

In her caption, Krista wrote, "When dreams really do come true. This has to be one of the most magical experiences of my life. Running around the Taj Mahal at 5 am like a princess. Just the sound of the birds waking to the rising sun. The Taj Mahal grounds completely empty of tourists, not a soul in sight; It was like a dream."

She entered through the East Gate at 4:45 am, guided by a local named Don, who ensured she had the place to herself. “He whisked us around so we could arrive in the grounds completely alone, he took us to the best photo spots and made the most incredible pictures,” she wrote, adding that she was moved to tears seeing how beautiful the photos turned out.

Krista described the walk as otherworldly. The tall minarets, the dark archways opening into the soft morning light, and the sheer silence that surrounded the structure. “Truly, truly spectacular,” she wrote. Krista also shared valuable tips for those looking to recreate her magical experience: “If you go to the Taj Mahal, Arrive at the East Gate by 4:45 am, as the gates open at 5:00 am. Find Don, you'll see his picture at the end of the reel. Make sure to carry Indian Rupees and tip him generously because you won't be disappointed.”

Standing tall on the banks of the Yamuna River in Agra, the Taj Mahal is a must-see on any visit to India.