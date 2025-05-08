7 Smart Tips To Perfectly Plan Your First Solo Trip

Thinking about taking off on your first solo trip? Good on you. Travelling alone can be one of the most freeing, thrilling, and oddly calming things you'll ever do. But let's be real: It can also be a bit scary, a bit lonely, and a bit daunting. Whether you're jetting off to Portugal for a coastal escape or hopping between cities in Southeast Asia, there are a few things you'll want to sort out before boarding that flight. Here are some smart tips to help you prep for your first solo trip — without the boring lecture.

Also Read: 8 Safest International Destinations For Solo Women Travellers

Here Are 7 Tips And Tricks To Nail Your First Solo Trip:

1. Pick The Right Destination

Don't just follow TikTok trends or pick the place with the cheapest flights. Your first solo trip should feel exciting, not overwhelming. Love food? Think about cities like Bangkok or Naples. Into chill beach days and slower mornings? Maybe start with Lisbon or Bali. Choose a destination where you feel safe, language barriers are manageable, and public transport won't fry your brain. Bonus tip: Europe and Southeast Asia are often favoured by solo travellers for their ease of movement, friendly locals, and solid tourist infrastructure.

2. Book First Few Nights In Advance

Sure, spontaneity sounds cool — but not when you're jet-lagged, hungry, and dragging a suitcase through unfamiliar streets at 10pm. Lock in your first two or three nights at a well-reviewed hostel, guesthouse, or hotel in a central area. It gives you a soft landing and some time to get your bearings before winging it. Look for places that mention solo travellers in reviews. They're often more social and can make it easier to meet others if that's something you're into.

3. Have A Plan But Stay Flexible

You don't need a minute-by-minute itinerary, but having a general idea of what you want to see and do helps you feel less lost — literally and figuratively. Make a short list of can't-miss spots and build in lots of downtime. Some of your best moments will come from random conversations, missed buses, and detours you didn't plan. Use apps like Google Maps (download offline maps!), Rome2Rio for transport options, and Hostelworld or Airbnb to suss out last-minute stays.

4. Don't Overpack — Seriously

Make sure to not pack more than you'd need. Photo: iStock

You will not wear five pairs of shoes. Promise. Stick to the basics: Comfy walking shoes, layers, clothes that mix and match, and one "nice" outfit in case you end up somewhere fancy. A crossbody bag or anti-theft backpack is your new best mate. And always leave space for things you'll inevitably pick up along the way. Top packing mistake? Lugging around a hairdryer when most hotels and hostels already have one.

Also Read: 9 Tips For Solo Women Travellers In India: Your Guide To Safe, Smart, And Spectacular Adventures

5. Safety First, No Shame In It

Let someone back home know where you're staying and your rough route. Share your location with a trusted friend, and check in every couple of days. Trust your gut — if a place or person feels off, don't stick around out of politeness. Also: screenshot your passport and important docs and store them in a secure cloud folder. And yes, travel insurance is a must. It's boring but it saves your butt when things go sideways.

6. Make Room For Solo Downtime

It's easy to feel pressure to "make the most" of every second, especially when you're travelling alone. But rushing around just to fill the quiet? That gets old quick. Bring a book. Sit in a cafe with your journal. Go for a long walk with no end goal. Solo travel gives you space to do nothing — guilt-free. That said, if you're craving company, tours and walking groups are a great way to dip in and out of socialising without committing to 24/7 chatter.

7. Embrace Being A Bit Uncomfortable

Things will go wrong. You'll get lost. You might cry in a train station. But here's the thing: That's part of the story. Travelling alone builds confidence not because it's easy, but because it's not. You figure stuff out. You learn to be your own backup plan. And eventually, you realise you're braver than you thought.