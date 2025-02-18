8 Safest International Destinations For Solo Women Travellers

Solo travel as a woman doesn't have to be intimidating. The key is choosing destinations where safety, ease of travel, and friendly locals come together to create an unforgettable experience. There are plenty of places around the world where you can wander freely without constantly looking over your shoulder. Whether you're after scenic hikes, vibrant city streets, or laid-back coastal vibes, these destinations are known for their safety, ease of travel, and welcoming locals. Pack your bags — it's time to put your solo travel dreams into action!

Here Are 8 Best International Destinations For Solo Women Travellers:

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world, and Copenhagen is no exception. The city's crime rate is low, and locals are incredibly friendly (without being overbearing). Whether you're cycling through its charming streets, grabbing a smorrebrod at Torvehallerne Market, or snapping pics at Nyhavn's colourful harbour, you'll feel at ease. Public transport is reliable, and walking around — even at night — doesn't feel risky. Plus, English is widely spoken, so navigating the city is a breeze.

Trust Tokyo to show you a good time on your solo trip. Photo: iStock

2. Tokyo, Japan

Japan is famous for its politeness and efficiency, and Tokyo might just be the safest megacity in the world. Street crime is rare, and it's not unusual for people to leave their phones and bags unattended in cafes. The country's extensive train system makes getting around easy, and solo dining is completely normal — so there's no awkwardness when slurping ramen alone. If you ever need help, the locals are kind and willing to assist (even if there's a language barrier). Just remember to follow local etiquette — Japan takes social harmony very seriously!

A gorgeous panorama of Reykjavik. Photo: iStock

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland tops global safety rankings year after year, making it a dream for solo women travellers. Reykjavik, the capital, is small but packed with personality — think cosy cafes, quirky street art, and a laid-back vibe. Crime is practically non-existent, and locals are helpful without being intrusive. The real magic, though, lies outside the city: From the Northern Lights to the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's landscapes are pure bucket-list material. Renting a car for a solo road trip on the famous Ring Road? Totally doable.

Landscape of Melbourne city over Maribyrnong River and Footscray Park. Photo: iStock

4. Melbourne, Australia

Australia is generally a great pick for solo travel, but Melbourne stands out. It's super safe, packed with culture, and easy to navigate. Whether you're wandering through graffiti-covered laneways, checking out live music, or soaking up the cafe culture, you'll never feel out of place. The city's trams make getting around simple, and the locals? Some of the friendliest people you'll meet. Plus, if you're up for a day trip, the Great Ocean Road is just a short drive away.

Spend idle time gazing at the scenic rooftops and ocean view of Lisbon's Alfama district. Photo: iStock

5. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is an underrated solo travel spot, but it's one of the safest capitals in Europe. The vibe here is relaxed, and crime rates are low-just watch out for pickpockets in tourist-heavy areas. Wander through Alfama's cobbled streets, enjoy a pastel de nata by the river, or hop on the iconic Tram 28. Public transport is easy to use, and English is spoken widely enough that you won't struggle. Bonus? Portugal's warm climate and stunning coastal views make it hard to leave.

Singapore is perfect for solo women travellers! Photo: iStock

6. Singapore

If safety is your number one concern, Singapore should be high on your list. It has some of the lowest crime rates in the world, and its spotless streets and efficient public transport make solo travel effortless. From hawker centre feasts to futuristic gardens, the city is packed with things to do. The best part? You can walk around late at night without a second thought. And with strict laws ensuring order, you'll never feel unsafe — even in crowded areas.

Edinburgh is perfect for late-night strolls and pub hopping. Photo: iStock

7. Edinburgh, Scotland

If you love history, Edinburgh is a dream destination. The city feels straight out of a storybook, and walking around — day or night — feels completely safe. The locals are welcoming, and there's a strong sense of community, making it an easy place to navigate solo. Climb up Arthur's Seat for stunning views, wander through the Royal Mile, or cosy up in a pub with a whisky. It's the kind of place where you can embrace solo travel without feeling lonely.

Let Ljubljana charm you with its unhurried beauty. Photo: iStock

8. Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia's capital is one of the safest and most charming cities in Europe. With its pedestrian-only Old Town, riverside cafes, and fairy-tale architecture, Ljubljana is made for relaxed solo strolling. The city is compact, so you can see a lot on foot, and public transport is simple to use. English is widely spoken, and the locals are warm without being intrusive. Plus, Slovenia's natural beauty — hello, Lake Bled! — is just a short trip away.