Travel Vlogger Captures Peacock's Beautiful Dance In Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Peacocks are amongst the most exquisite birds on the planet, and for good reason. Their iridescent feathers, fan-shaped tail and bright blue head and neck make them stand out. They are even more beautiful when their bright feathers are on full display while performing their dance ritual. Travel vlogger Isa Khan captured a similar once-in-a-lifetime moment on camera and shared it on Instagram. The video begins with Isa's wife Mariya spotting a peacock sitting on the roadside. Soon after, a peahen walked onto the scene, and the peacock started performing its courtship ritual. The bird then opened its feathers wide and displayed the iridescent tail. Meanwhile, the couple was left amazed by the beautiful moment unfolding before their eyes.

The side note read, "A peacock opens his feathers and dances to attract a peahen. It's part of their natural courtship display. Nature really knows how to put on a show. Sometimes, it's the smallest, most unexpected moments that stay with us the longest. Life is full of little wonders, if you're looking."

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 37 million views on Instagram. Several people shared their thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Camera wouldn't do justice for how those vibrant colours are."

Another added, "This is soooooo fascinating."

Someone commented, "MOST BEAUTIFUL THING I SAW TODAY!!"

"I am so glad this peacock was around good people, who just appreciated its beauty without harming it," read a comment.

A viewer remarked, "So glad you shot this. Watching on repeat."

"He's so pretty!!! I've never seen them lie down!" a person wrote.

"What an incredible moment, thankfully captured by you guys," added another.

