Watch: This Is World's 'Most Photographed Beach.' Here's How To Get There

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Seychelles offers diverse beach vacation options, notably La Digue. A Travel vlogger highlights La Digue's stunning beauty and the activities to do. The island features iconic granite boulders over a million years old.

Who does not dream of a beach vacation? And in the Seychelles, you are spoiled for choice. From the buzzing vibes of Mahe Island to the laid-back charm of Praslin, there are some exciting options. If you are looking for a sunny getaway on the most photographed beach in the world, there is a surprise winner. A travel vlogger, @radhika_nomllers, shared her experience of visiting La Digue in Seychelles on Instagram and we are impressed. The video opens with beautiful glimpses of the beach. Next, she explores the island on rented bicycles. One thing that really stands out is the granite boulders, which are over a million years old. The side note read, "This is the most photographed beach in the world, with crystal-clear waters, powdery beaches, and a place where the only traffic jam is a row of bicycles."

Watch the full video below:

How To Get To La Digue?



1. Fly into Mahé. Most international flights arrive at Seychelles International Airport (SEZ) on Mahé, the country's main island.

2. Mahé to La Digue (via Praslin) We took the Cat Cocos high-speed ferry from Mahé. The journey lasted about 1.5 hours, with a brief stop in Praslin, but no need to change ferries.



Pro Tip: Book ferry tickets in advance, especially during peak season. Opt for the upper deck for sea breezes and ocean views, but pack light - lugging big suitcases over La Digue's sandy paths isn't ideal."

Top things to do on the island

1. Explore by Bicycle - La Digue has almost no cars - just a few electric buggies and the occasional ox-cart. The best way to get around is on bicycles that you can rent right at the jetty.



2. Visit Anse Source d'Argent - Named as the most beautiful beaches in the world, Anse Source d'Argent delivers on every front - Blush-pink sand, towering granite boulders and shallow, turquoise lagoons