There's something about Japan that instantly draws us to it. The moment you step foot in the country, it's like a Studio Ghibli movie, everything is calm, clean and serene. The trains run on time, the streets are spotless and the vending machines are super advanced. What's more, you will find yourself bowing back at people without even knowing why. But aside from this politeness, there are some unspoken rules. And breaking them can make things very awkward for you. So, if you're planning a trip to Japan, make sure to avoid these mistakes as a tourist.

Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid In Japan As A Tourist

1. Not Removing Shoes Indoors

One of the most basic customs in Japan is taking off your shoes. You'll notice that this rule is not just in homes but also in temples, traditional hotels, and some restaurants. How to know you're supposed to remove your shoes? If you see a step up or some slippers lined up at the entrance, this is your cue. Wearing shoes inside is considered impolite and unhygienic.

2. Yelling Publicly

If you're used to chatting loudly in public, then prepare to tone it down. Japan is all about quiet, especially in public spaces. Trains, buses, elevators, and busy restaurants, people either speak softly or not at all. So, keep your conversations gentle and avoid speaking loudly in public. It is usually seen as being disrespectful.

3. Tipping At Restaurants

This one surprises a lot of people but tipping is not a thing in Japan. In fact, leaving a tip at a restaurant can confuse the staff or even offend them. Good service at a restaurant is already included in your bill and you don't have to pay for it separately. Just show your appreciation for the food and enjoy it.

4. Not Following Queue

You will always find things in order in Japan. This is evident in the form of queues. Be it waiting for a train, bus, or even at an ATM, there's always a line and you're expected to follow it. Even at the grocery stores you will find people forming a queue calmly. This makes things smooth and hassle free for everyone.

5. Using Phones Loudly On Trains

Phones in Japanese trains are allowed but calls? Definitely not. Trains are quiet zones and talking on the phone is considered rude. You will also hear polite announcements asking passengers to put their phones on silent. If you want to use your phone to scroll through social media or use it generally, you can. But if a call comes, wait till the next station to step off and take the call.

