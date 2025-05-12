5 Genius Ways To Stay Calm On A Flight If You Are A Nervous Flyer

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Flying can cause anxiety for many people, though air travel is safe. Here are a few ways to handle your anxiety while flying. Follow these tips for a safe and comfortable experience.

For many people, flying can be exciting, but for others, even thinking about getting on a plane can bring a wave of anxiety. The usual cabin sounds, unexpected turbulence, and the high altitude can feel like too much, especially if flying is not something you do often. The good part is, air travel today is known to be extremely safe, and with a few simple tips, even nervous flyers can feel more at ease. Whether you are flying for work or heading off on a break, having a calm state of mind can change the whole experience. If flying makes you anxious, these practical nervous flyer tips might just help make your next journey feel a lot smoother.

Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Stay Calm For Nervous Flyers:

1. Use Deep Breathing To Slow Down Racing Thoughts

Deep breathing might sound like a basic technique, but it genuinely helps when your heart starts pounding. A few rounds of slow, steady breaths can settle your nerves and make you feel more grounded. Before take-off, close your eyes and focus on your breathing. Inhale deeply for four counts, hold your breath for four, then slowly exhale while counting to four. Doing this a few times can lower anxiety and reduce distractions around you.

2. Choose A Seat That Feels Comfortable

It might sound surprising, but where you sit can actually affect how anxious you feel. Many nervous flyers find it easier to stay calm when seated near the wing, as this part of the plane tends to be more stable during turbulence. If you often feel stuck or trapped, an aisle seat might be better because it lets you move around more freely. Picking a seat in advance gives you a bit more control and can ease some of that last-minute stress before boarding.

3. Say No To Caffeine And Heavy Food Before A Flight

Your food and drink choices matter when it comes to managing flying anxiety. Caffeine can raise your heart rate and make those jittery feelings worse. Stick to water or calming herbal teas like chamomile instead. It also helps to avoid greasy or heavy meals that can make you feel bloated or sluggish mid-air. Lighter meals and plenty of hydration are the way to go when preparing for a flight.

4. Keep Your Mind Busy With Entertainment

One of the easiest ways to stay calm on a flight is by keeping your brain occupied. Download your favourite shows, audiobooks or podcasts before boarding. A light novel or puzzle book can also help pass the time. Try making a special in-flight playlist with soft, calming music that shifts your attention away from anxious thoughts and onto something more peaceful.

5. Let The Cabin Crew Know You Feel Nervous

Do not hold back from telling the cabin crew if flying makes you anxious. They are trained to handle situations like this and are there to help. “The best part is that you're not alone, and the turbulence and routine flight sounds can make anyone anxious and not just you.” If they know how you are feeling, they might check in with you now and then, which can really help you feel more supported and safe during the flight.

Follow these small but effective hacks for flying anxiety, and you might just notice a big change the next time you travel by air.