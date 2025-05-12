Watch: Vlogger Shares Video Of 'Thomas And Friends' Train In Japan, Internet Gets Nostalgic

Raise your hands if you're a fan of Thomas & Friends? Of course, we all are. Most of us have grown up watching the fun animated TV series. To be honest, at some point, we also desired to hop on a fun-filled trip with Thomas. Didn't we? Well, we're happy to announce that you can ride on a Thomas-themed train in Japan. In a clip shared by the Instagram page @debosdiary, we get a glimpse of the locomotive, which is designed to look like the main character from the long-running children's show, Thomas and Friends. The inside of the train is also designed with the theme in mind. Once aboard the train, you can buy exclusive souvenirs from the snack cart and munch on Thomas-themed bento boxes.

In the caption, the vlogger mentioned that the Thomas-themed train is operated by the Oigawa Railway in Shizuoka Prefecture. It runs between Shin-Kanaya Station and Kawaneonsen-Sasamado Station, providing a nostalgic journey through picturesque landscapes. The one-way ticket for the locomotive starts at 3,000 yen. The vlogger added that the best times to visit this tourist attraction are spring (March-May) and autumn (September-November), as they offer pleasant weather and vibrant seasonal scenery.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram. Several people have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, "My dream world when I was a kid. I wish I could have visited here."

Another added, "Thomas and Friends raised an entire generation."

Someone commented, "Yeah, I missed this last year! It wasn't running during Golden Week. Looks so nice."

"Added to the list," read a comment.

"New trip to unlock, but at what cost?" remarked a user.

A person shared, "Want to experience this once in life."

Would you like to ride on the Thomas the Tank Engine train? Let us know in the comments section.