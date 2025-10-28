Viral Video Shows iPhone 17 Pro Max Seal Removed Without Damage, Sparks Fraud Concerns Online

A viral video has sparked serious concerns about smartphone fraud after showing a person removing the seal of an iPhone 17 Pro Max without damaging it. The seal, considered a key marker of authenticity for premium devices, is usually tamper-proof. However, the video suggests that even top brands like Apple may be vulnerable to counterfeit or resale scams.

The clip, posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), comes with the caption: "This viral video shows how people commit fraud with new phones." It quickly caught the attention of users, amassing over 10 million views. While the identity of the person in the video, as well as the location of the incident, remains unknown, the method used to unbox the phone undetected has raised alarm bells.

Consumers often pay a premium for trusted brands like Apple and Samsung, valuing originality, sealed packaging, and quality assurance. With videos like this going viral, the reliability of sealed packaging as proof of a new, untampered device is now under question.

Social media users have expressed concern, questioning how many such fraudulent devices may be circulating in the market. Many called for brands to strengthen packaging standards and add more security features to prevent seal tampering.

One user shared a personal experience, saying, "I was wondering about this too. I bought a brand-new, sealed Pixel from Amazon, but it came preloaded with the latest Android version-four versions ahead of what it should've had based on its age. I reported it to Amazon as fraud with photo proof."

Another user questioned the motive behind the video, commenting, "So why are you showing us? Do you want others to try it too?"

A third user added, "Fraudsters are constantly evolving the packaging game," echoing growing concerns about the sophistication of modern phone scams.