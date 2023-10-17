Video Of A Man Fearlessly Bathing A King Cobra Is Giving Internet The Creeps

The hair-raising video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda on X.

A bizarre video has surfaced on social media showing a man fearlessly giving a bath to a huge king cobra. The undated clip shows the man casually bathing his pet snake in his bathroom, without displaying any fear or discomfort. The hair-raising video was posted by Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda on X.

''Bathing a king cobra. Snakes have skin to protect & keep them clean, which they shed periodically. So what's the need for playing with fire?'' he wrote while sharing the video.

The 19-second video shows the man pouring water over the cobra with a mug from a bucket. At one point, the man even holds the deadly snake's head, as he casually cleans its body.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral on X with over 10,000 views, and dozens of comments. While some questioned the unnecessary act, some admired the snake handler's courage and lack of fear. Others were plain surprised to see the bizarre sight.

One user explained, ''In captivity (as pets in a vivarium), sometimes snakes aren't able to fully shed their skin, leaving a small portion of old skin sticking to it and would require human intervention to fully remove it. But that's not the way to handle or bathe the snake.''

Another said, ''Man looks unfazed by the whole thing... I would infer Cobra does not have his poison sac or fangs anymore.'' A third said, ''Hopefully his stupid games won't gets him the stupid prices.'' A fourth wrote, ''Who's this out of his mind person,'' while a fifth commented, ''Looks terrifying.''

According to a report by Reptile Craze, snakes usually do not require to be soaked or given a wash.

King cobra, the most venomous snake in the world, is the longest of all snakes. An adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. According to National Geographic, they can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.