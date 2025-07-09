Forest Officer Shares Stunning Video Of Man Fearlessly Holding Giant King Cobra: "The Real Size..."

A stunning video of a man holding a massive King Cobra with his bare hands has gone viral, captivating the internet's attention. The 11-second clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, showcases the man's fearless composure as he handles the enormous snake. The video shows a man calmly gripping a massive King Cobra, its enormous size leaving viewers in awe. The man's composure is striking as he handles the gigantic reptile with apparent ease.

"If you ever wondered about the real size of King cobra. Do you know where it is found in India? And what to do when you see one," Mr Kaswan wrote in the caption of the video.

The video has triggered a flood of online reactions, with users expressing a range of emotions from awe and admiration for the snake's enormous size to genuine fear and concern. Many have marvelled at the King Cobra's impressive dimensions, showcasing the public's fascination with these majestic creatures. One user wrote, "Seen once. Was with a snake charmer. It was about 17 feet. And I wish I had never seen one again in the wild. Just the size of them is enough to give creeps."

Another commented, "Have seen real cobra in wild, thick dark black colour and the stripes, the hiss was scary, didn't sleep well that night."

A third said, "I have seen one in the Western Ghats. The best thing to do is be slow and put distance between you and Cobra."

The King Cobra is the world's longest venomous snake, reaching lengths of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). Found in the forests of Southeast Asia, including India, King Cobras inhabit regions with dense vegetation and abundant prey. In India, King Cobras are primarily found in the Western Ghats and Eastern Ghats, as well as in the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Known for their majestic appearance and potent venom, King Cobras play a vital role in maintaining the ecosystem balance. Despite their fearsome reputation, they generally avoid human interactions.

Recently, a captivating video showcasing the bravery and expertise of a Kerala woman forest officer went viral on social media. The footage features her skillfully rescuing a massive King Cobra from a stream near Peppara in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The viral clip has garnered widespread admiration and appreciation for her remarkable work in protecting and preserving India's rich biodiversity.