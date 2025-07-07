Video: Kerala Forest Officer's Daring Rescue Of 16-Foot King Cobra Stuns Internet

A breathtaking video of a Forest Beat Officer rescuing a massive king cobra in Kerala has gone viral. The footage, shared by Retired Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, shows Officer G S Roshni from the Paruthipalli Range skillfully handling the enormous snake with a snake-catching stick in a shallow stream, showcasing her bravery and expertise.

Notably, the snake was spotted in a stream where locals often bathe. Stepping into action, the officer carefully manoeuvred a snake-catching stick to lift the venomous reptile and later released it into a suitable habitat deep within the forest. The dramatic rescue was captured on camera, showcasing her calm and efficient handling of the situation.

"My salutations to the green queens & the bravery shown by them in the wild. Beat FO G S Roshni, part of the Rapid Response Team of Kerala FD, rescuing a 16-foot king cobra. This was the 1st time she was tackling a king cobra, though she is credited to have rescued more than 800 snakes," Mr Nanda wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

My salutations to the green queens & the bravery shown by them in wild🙏



Beat FO G S Roshni, part of Rapid Response Team of Kerala FD rescuing a 16 feet king cobra.This was the 1st time she was tackling a king cobra though she is credited to have rescued more than 800 snakes… pic.twitter.com/E0a8JGqO4c — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 7, 2025

The video has gone viral, with users praising Officer Roshni's bravery and composure. Many took to the comments to express their admiration, commending her dedication and expertise in handling the situation. One user wrote, "Queen handling king, such an inspiration she is. Fulfilling her duties no matter what."

Another commented, "The forest officers, ground staff and security are the real only people who do their jobs. IFS officers deserve more respect than ias babus."

A third said, "What a brave soul that she is, appreciate the good work."

A fourth added, "Amazing..... cool and competent courage."

According to PTI, Officer G S Roshni has rescued over 800 venomous and non-poisonous snakes in her nearly eight-year-long career in the Kerala Forest Department. This was her first encounter with the King cobra species, and she successfully captured it in just a few minutes. The officer was part of a 5-member Rapid Response Team that responded to a distress call from locals who spotted the snake near a popular bathing spot.