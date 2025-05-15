Tourist Spots King Cobras Outside Hotel Room In Thailand: "My Hands Are Shaking"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man in Thailand filmed multiple snakes outside his hotel room. He expressed shock after opening curtains to find a large snake nearby. Social media users identified the snakes as venomous king cobras.

A man vacationing in Thailand was left stunned after he spotted massive snakes outside his hotel room. The chilling moment, captured in a resurfaced clip, shows the traveller pulling back his room's curtains for a scenic view, only to be horrified by a huge snake on the lawn. The frightened man took to social media, jokingly suggesting it might be time to leave Thailand. The video left viewers stunned, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the unexpected reptilian encounter.

In the video, he said, "My hands are shaking. I just woke up and opened the Hotel curtains, and I am never going outside again." The man then panned the camera to show the snakes more clearly, zooming in on a massive, long snake outside his room. He revealed that more snakes were emerging from a nearby hole.

"Look at this, there's a huge snake right outside the door, and in the bush, there's another one... and another one there. They're coming out of this big hole. Never going outside again," he said, visibly shaken. In total, he spotted four snakes.

Here's the video:

Instagram users quickly identified the snakes as king cobras, one of the most venomous snake species in the world. The video sparked concern among users, with many advising him to check his toilet and bed for any unwanted guests before getting into bed. Some reassured him, calling him lucky to have spotted the snakes before they posed a threat. They advised him to stay calm and avoid disturbing the king cobras, as they are generally not aggressive unless provoked.

One user wrote, "You are so lucky! They are very rare. Just let them be, let them live, relax. They will escape as soon as they hear you."

Another commented, "King cobras!! don't approach them they are beautiful but also very aggressive and deadly - have a great holiday."

A third said, "Bro witnessing a king cobra nest is CRAZY!!! Scary, I'm sure, but bro, that's so awesome."

A fourth added, "King cobras aren't aggressive generally and only rear up when you come into their space. If you move away, they will rear back down. They're not a particularly common sight in built-up areas in Thailand."