Watch: Monkeys Exchange Love With Human-Like Hugs, Internet Calls It 'Beautiful'

There is much similarity between humans and animals when it comes to showing affection and a recent heartwarming video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda proves this. The clip shared on Monday showed two monkeys exchanging love in a way that seemed they were seeing each other after a long wait.

In the video, two fully-grown monkeys, each carrying an infant on their back, are seen coming towards each other and hugging one another. One monkey takes the infant from the other one as they all stay closely embraced.

Watch the adorable video below:

When family met after the pandemic😌☺️ pic.twitter.com/sDxFHXr1z9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2022

The IFS officer captioned the video saying, "When the family met after the pandemic." The clip also shows monkeys making lip-smacking gestures - a common social behaviour among monkeys that usually results in friendly interactions.

The moment of the monkey family embracing closely has delighted the internet. Since being shared, the video has been viewed more than 40,000 times, and it has received more than 3,000 likes.

One user said, "The unconditional love that they felt after the pandemic is too impressive and possessive." Another wrote, "How human is this! taking the baby first, then all the hugs and smiles/whatever that expression is, just beautiful and so human!" "Ah! Even monkeys know how to hug and cherish relationships. Man?" said third.

Another such adorable video created a buzz across the internet earlier this month. In the clip, a dog was seen helping a monkey to steal a packet of chips from a shop by standing on the pooch's back. Internet users were stunned after witnessing the friendship between the two.