Watch: Man Perfectly Mimics Delhi Metro Announcements, Internet Impressed By His Talent

Needless to say, Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years. Over time, a lot has changed, but what remains constant is the voice behind the daily announcements that are made inside the coaches. Those iconic voices with perfect diction and baritone that have become synonymous with the Metro itself are that of Shammi Narang and Rini Simon Khanna. Many have tried to copy and mimic their voices and now a man has perfectly aced it. The man identified as Krishnansh Sharma, is now going viral with his perfect impression of the Delhi Metro announcements.

He shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, ''Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one! '' ''Mimicking Delhi Metro male announcer's voice,'' says a text insert in the video.

In the video, he is seen sitting inside an empty metro coach and delivering the cautionary part of the Hindi announcement just like Mr Narang. Meanwhile, his friends can be seen laughing and praising his mimicry. Many on social media were impressed with his flawless delivery and lauded his talent.

One user joked, ''Brother, I got down in ISBT after hearing this, I had put headphones on.'' Another said, ''You are going to be famous brother.'' A third said, ''Too good. Like really too good!!!''

A fourth added, ''This is going to be viral.'' A fifth added, ''Your fans deserve many more in this series. Keep churning them out.''

A month back, he posted a similar video wherein he was seen mimicking Mr Narang's voice while standing inside a crowded coach.

Impressed by his diction, Shammi Narang, also commented on his video saying, ''Wow… Impressive. Come to our studio sometime.''