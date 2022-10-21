Video: Little Boy Passionately Teaches His Classmates, Internet Calls Him 'Natural Leader'

The video accumulated more than 254,000 views and over 3,500 likes.

Videos of children engaging in innocent activities usually grab eyeballs on the internet. This time too, an adorable clip of a little boy teaching his classmates in a very unique yet hilarious manner has caught the attention of netizens.

Shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra on Twitter, the video showed a kid standing in front of the entire classroom and shouting out aloud in order to teach his classmates. The whole class was seen following the little boy's lead and repeating after him as he continued screaming a few Hindi names with high energy.

"Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill maestro or football coach? leader? Or TV Anchor," Mr Bothra wrote in the caption of the post in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

The clip seems to be shot at a rural primary school in India.

The little boy's enthusiasm and unmatched energy left internet users chuckling. "I need this much energy in my life," wrote one user. "Natural leader! They're all following him too," said another.

"In future, he will lead to a big community, God bless him," commented third. "Sir not only this boy, but other seating children can also become if they get the chance to lead like this.. Full josh (energy)," added fourth.

Social media users love to watch videos of children and their antics. A while back, another video went viral on social media which showed a little boy nailing a shot at a bowling alley. The video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. It showed the boy bowling with utmost precision and celebrating in joy after hitting all the pins together.

"Impossible is also possible. Just believe in your ability and give your best every time," Mr Kabra wrote in the caption of the post, which accumulated nearly 16,000 views, 584 likes and 57 retweets.