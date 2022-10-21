Video: Little Boy's Jaw-Dropping Bowling Skills Impresses Internet But Don't Miss The Message

The video has amassed nearly 16,000 views

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share a video of a little boy nailing a shot at a bowling alley. The video has now gone viral and it shows the boy bowling with utmost precision and waiting until the ball hits all the pins and falls down. The little boy celebrates in joy after seeing that all the pins fell together.

Through this video, Mr Kabra wanted to convey an important message about life. The caption of the video when translated to English reads, "Impossible is also possible. Just believe in your ability and give your best every time."

Watch the video here:

नामुमकिन भी मुमकिन है,

बस अपनी काबिलियत पर भरोसा रखो और हर बार अपना बेस्ट दो. pic.twitter.com/ECKDelHCBa — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 19, 2022

Posted 2 days ago, the video has amassed nearly 16,000 views, 584 likes and 57 retweets. The internet is impressed with the little boy's bowling skills and thanked Mr Kabra for sharing an inspiring video.

A user commented, "Sometimes, even after a while, after hard work, success comes to you. One should never give up." Another commented, "Wow sir aap to bade motivator ban sakte the (Wow sir, you can become a motivational speaker)."

Third commented, "Sir, I want to meet you. Your post motivated me immensely. When I was in distress, your tweet helped me change my mindset. I am very grateful."

Meanwhile, IPS Dipanshu Kabra is known for sharing videos with strong captions that are captivating. A while back, he shared a video of a man balancing a spinning sword on his entire body.

"An example of concentration, skill and years of practice. As if the sword was also a part of his body..." Mr Kabra wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, the man is seen rotating and revolving the sword using his entire body, including his legs and feet. At one point, he is also seen balancing the sword on his shoulder and hands while displaying the fluidity of his body movements. Moments later, he is then seen perfectly balancing it around his neck as he does a full side flip.