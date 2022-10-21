Watch: This Man's Unique Technique Of Loading A Truck With Tomatoes Goes Viral

Soon the undated video amassed more than 10 million views

A video gaining traction on Twitter shows a resourceful approach (jugaad) to loading a truck with tomatoes by using a unique technique. Shared on Twitter by Sagar, the undated video recorded on a farm shows a man simply tossing buckets filled with tomato produce to load onto a truck.

The tomatoes perfectly land on the back of a truck. The man in the video aces this task with utmost precision. The short clip has impressed social media users.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein."

Watch the video here:

Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein pic.twitter.com/3W0dL3c1Dt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2022

A user said, "What amazes me more than his technique & accuracy? He doesn't stop. His elite conditioning is awesome!" Another user wrote, "Power of centripetal force." Another person said, “That combines, strength, dexterity, timing, technique and, maybe most importantly, purpose, to the degree that it would surely make more sense as an Olympic event than most of the pointless throwing of hammers and lofting of javelins that are currently competed for medals.” the third user commented.

The fourth user wrote, "The sheer hard work he and others in the clip are doing is so humbling. God bless them all."

Earlier this year, a video of a threshing machine installed at the entrance gate of a tent at a wedding function went viral. The threshing machine was placed there to welcome guests.

The video, tweeted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the threshing machine being used as an air conditioning system for guests who are arriving at the wedding ceremony.