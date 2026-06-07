Viral Freefall Video From Rishikesh Leaves Internet Divided Over Safety And Regulation

A viral video showing an extreme adventure sport in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has ignited a fierce debate online, with many questioning safety standards at India's popular adventure tourism destinations. The widely shared clip captures participants taking part in a SCAD (Suspended Catch Air Device) jump, an activity in which individuals are dropped from a considerable height into a large safety net below. Unlike bungee jumping, the participants are not attached to ropes, harnesses, or safety cords during the fall, making the experience appear particularly alarming to viewers.

The footage quickly drew strong reactions on social media. Many users expressed concern over the apparent absence of visible safety equipment, arguing that even a slight mistake in body positioning during the freefall could result in serious neck, back, or spinal injuries. Others questioned whether adequate emergency response systems and trained personnel were in place to handle accidents.

The viral clip has also prompted calls for greater transparency and accountability. Several users demanded to know whether the activity had received the necessary approvals, safety certifications, and regulatory oversight from local authorities and tourism bodies.

One user wrote, "No adventure ride is safe in india. No regulation, periodic check and no accountability and in case of mishap owners are just free with court case lingering for decades."

Another commented, "Never ever trust any such adventure activity in India. In India there are neither any safety regulations nor anyone cares. Such facilities in India don't have any properly trained staff or proper equipments or any system to handle emergencies. Don't play with your life."

A third said, "Free fall without any cable is the whole point of this sport. But please don't ask for safety, permissions, approvals, equipments etc. These words are alien in India."

The controversy comes amid growing scrutiny of India's adventure tourism sector. Public concern has grown in recent years after a number of accidents, including one widely reported case in Rishikesh in November 2025 when a tourist was critically injured after a bungee jumping cord reportedly snapped during a jump.

Notably, SCAD jumping is an internationally recognised extreme sport that has been conducted in several countries under controlled conditions. The activity involves participants being released from a platform or crane and landing in a specially engineered, multi-layered suspension net designed to absorb the impact of the fall.

However, experts note that the sport's safety depends entirely on rigorous operational standards. Proper net installation, precise tensioning, strict adherence to weight limits, comprehensive safety checks, and highly trained staff are essential. Unlike bungee jumping, where equipment helps control body position, SCAD jumpers rely on correct landing posture and carefully managed conditions to minimise the risk of injury.