Vir Das's Fan Names His Son After Him, Comedian Says 'I'm Sorry'

Comedian Vir Das is quite a popular figure and keeps his fans and followers entertained with quirky posts. In a sweet gesture, a fan mailed the comedian about how he named his son after him. However, the comedian said that he feels sorry and expressed regret for the fan.

The post was shared by Vir Das on Instagram. In the screenshot, the fan writes, "Subject: I named my son after you. Message: Hi Vir Das,I want you to know that I named my son after you almost 8 years back. Not only cause we loved your comedy but majorly the numerology of your name means that you have the capacity to achieve success beyond your imagination, even the sky is small infront of the name. Wishing you all the best for every thing in life. You are very close to our heart."

He also mentioned that his son wishes to be a comedian. "Fun fact my son wants to be a comedian without even knowing who he is named after," he concluded.

Reacting to the same, Mr Das, in his witty style, said, "Thank you...and...I'm sorry...but also...you should've known better."

Since being shared the post has amassed over 29,000 likes. Many people were left in splits after looking at the comedian's reaction.

"Replace "Vir Das" with "Vin Diesel" in the email and it gets way more appropriate," said a user.

A second person said, "Hahahahaah, this kid will one day be sitting in a therapist chair and telling them WHEN IT ALL STARTED."

"Comedian is the new doctor, guys. But this is sweet anyways," said a third person.

"But its a good thing.. There aren't enough laughs in the world.. People like you they make world just a little better place to live in," added another user.

"Vir responding to this : Great choice but Reconsider," remarked a user.

