Video: UP Couple Hug While Riding Bike, Face A Fine Of Rs 8,000

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, there has been a rise in cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes. In one such incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, a couple was seen romancing on a bike. The video has received massive flak on social media.

A video of the incident that has gone viral, shows the woman sitting in front, facing her partner, as she hugs her partner tightly during the ride. The couple also compromised road safety norms as they were not seen wearing helmets. The video was flagged by many users who asked the traffic police to take stern action.

The incident occurred on National Highway 9 which falls under the Simbhaoli police station. Many users criticised the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

Watch the video here:

#Hapur Video of the romance of the new couple on the bike. The woman was sitting on the tank of the bike and hugging her husband #Viralvideo#Indiapic.twitter.com/hCtt4JhnWL — Yauvani (@yauvani_1) October 10, 2023

Reacting to the video, the couple was slapped with a hefty fine by Hapur police. A fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed on the biker under the Motor Vehicles Act, and legal proceedings were initiated.

''Photos of a couple doing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under the Simbhawali police station area went viral on social media. #Hapurpolice took immediate cognizance and issued a challan of Rs 8000/- for the said bike under the MV Act and advance legal action is being taken,'' Hapur police wrote on X.

Here's the tweet:

A similar video surfaced a few months back, showing a couple in Delhi romancing on a bike. The traffic police took cognisance of the incident and informed that offenders were booked under appropriate sections. The couple was booked for driving without a helmet and license, as well as driving dangerously. A total of Rs 11,000 was imposed on them.