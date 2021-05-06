Why Police In Uttar Pradesh Seized 20 Kilograms Of Rasgullas

Hapur Police arrested two people for violating Covid guidelines while celebrating poll win.

Police in Uttar Pradesh recently arrested two people for violating Covid guidelines while celebrating the results of the recently-held panchayat polls in the state. In a tweet shared Wednesday, Hapur Police said that they seized 20 kilograms of rasgullas from the two persons who were distributing it to a crowd of people after the panchayat election.

The panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam were held in the shadow of a ferocious Covid outbreak. The Election Commission had asked states and Union Territories to ensure that no victory processions were held during and after counting of votes on Sunday.

Hapur Police said they arrested two people for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one place, while distributing rasgullas to celebrate their election win.

"Police in Hapur rural arrested two people who violated COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC to distribute rasgullas among a crowd of people," Hapur Police wrote in Hindi. "About 20 kgs of rasgullas were seized from their possession," the police department added.

Earlier this week, celebrations also erupted in several other parts of the country after results of the election rolled in.

In Kolkata, hundreds of Trinamool supporters were seen waving flags outside the party office - a dangerous situation at a time when India is battling a second wave of Covid.

Celebrations were also held by supporters of the DMK in Tamil Nadu -- where the party is set to come back in power after a decade.

