Video: 7 On 1 Bike In UP, Girl Sits On Pillon Rider's Shoulders

The curious incident in Hapur was recorded by someone on a bike right behind the two-wheeler.

Not three, not five but seven people were seen on one motorcycle in a video, which has now gone viral on social media. The 10-second video also shows a little girl sitting on one of the pillion riders' shoulders.

The curious incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur was recorded by someone on a bike right behind the two-wheeler. The person, recording the video, can be heard asking, "Where are you all going?". To this, a small boy on the bike can be heard replying, "Hajipur".

After the video went viral on social media, Hapur police took note of the matter and issued a challan of Rs 9,500. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Hapur Police wrote, "In Hapur district, a video of a bike carrying more passengers than its capacity went viral on social media. The traffic police took immediate cognizance of the same and issued a challan for the said bike (totalling Rs. 9,500) (sic)."

Many social media users praised the cops for taking strict action. One of them wrote, "Very good work by Hapur police, salute to you"

"Great work brother. There should have been an even heavier challan," wrote another.

"A case should also be registered for negligence and careless action and for endangering human life," suggested another.

In August last year, a video showing seven people riding a motorbike in Hapur went viral, sparking a debate among people on social media. After the video went viral, the police was notified and those found guilty were arrested. In addition, a fine of Rs 22,000 was also imposed by the police.