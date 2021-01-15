2 Arrested In UP For Cutting Birthday Cake With Pistol. Video Is Viral

Two men cut a birthday cake with a pistol amid a cheering crowd in UP's Hapur

Two men cut a birthday cake with a pistol amid a cheering crowd, a bizarre video from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur shows. Both men have been arrested after the 20-second video from Sunday went viral on social media.

The short video shows a crowd of men and youngsters around what appears to be a birthday cake. A young man dressed in a red sweatshirt draws out what appears to be a country-made pistol and proceeds to cut the cake with its front end amid loud cheers and blasting music. The cheering grew louder as the man cuts the cake. Another man then joins him, holds his hand and cuts the cake with the pistol.

Only in Uttar Pradesh . For cutting a birthday cake with a country made pistol , two men under arrest , says the @hapurpolice . And story slug from colleague in Hapur - तमंचे पे डिस्को तो देखा होगा ,अब तमंचे पर केक देखिए* ???? pic.twitter.com/5aWPgfVZw5 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 15, 2021

Hapur police tweeted that they have arrested two men in connection with the case and recovered the pistol used to cut the cake. Police said one of the men arrested, Shahnawaz, was celebrating his birthday while his friend Shakib was also involved in the act.

Hapur police also shared photos of the arrested men flanked by policemen. The police also shared a photo of the cake being cut with the pistol.

Apart from the country-made pistol, police have also recovered two live cartridges from the men.