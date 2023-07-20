Delhi Traffic Police Slams Rs 11,000 On Couple Romancing On Speeding Bike

The Delhi traffic police posted a video of the challan.

The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on a couple spotted romancing on a bike. The video showed the woman seated on the fuel tank, facing her partner, as they embraced each other during the ride. It went viral and was flagged by many users who asked the traffic police to take stern action. The traffic police had taken cognisance of the incident and today, in a tweet, it informed that offenders were booked under appropriate sections.

"Taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, @dtptraffic has booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed. Please don't copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe," the traffic police said in a tweet today.

Please don't copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe.#DriveSafe#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/P6auuS4YAS — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2023

The Twitter user who shared the video claimed that the incident happened on the Outer Ring Road flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri on July 16.

Many users had criticised the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

As per a screenshot of the traffic challan that appears in Delhi Traffic Police's video, the couple has been booked for driving without helmet and license, as well as driving dangerously. The offence also includes allowing unauthorized person to drive.

The combined fine for all the offences is Rs 11,000.

"Well done Delhi Police," commented one user. "Prompt response from Delhi Police. Highly appreciated," said another.

In a similar video last month, a couple was seen embracing each other while riding a moving bike on NH9 near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. Both of them were not wearing helmets.