Video Shows Couple Romancing On Speeding Bike, Delhi Traffic Police Reacts

The incident happened on the Outer Ring Road flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, there has been a rise in cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes. In one such incident reported from New Delhi, a couple was seen romancing on a bike.

The Twitter user who shared the video claimed that the incident happened on the Outer Ring Road flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri on July 16. The video, shows the woman seated on the fuel tank, facing her partner, as they embraced each other during the ride. The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

Reacting to the clip, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, ''Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App.''

Some other Twitter users also pointed out that the woman was not wearing a helmet, while some asked for their arrest.

One user wrote, ''Sir, Need to take action against these violators and discourage/stop this pls.'' Another commented, ''Along with cutting their challan, there should also be a jail sentence. Their obscenity has spoiled the atmosphere a lot.''

In a similar video last month, a couple was seen embracing each other while riding a moving bike on NH9 near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. Both of them were not wearing helmets.