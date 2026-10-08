Video: Thief Steals iPhone From Dehradun Home, Later Texts Family To Ask For Passcode

In a bizarre case of theft, a thief who allegedly stole an iPhone from a house in Dehradun later contacted the victim's family, asking for the phone's passcode. The victim's sister shared screenshots of the messages with police and questioned the delay in tracing the suspect.

Kaushiki Dhyani, a resident of Sunshine Enclave, highlighted the incident in a reel posted on Instagram. She said the phones of her brother and several others were stolen in Clement Town on September 12. She claimed that laptops, MacBooks, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs were also stolen from residents in the area but alleged that complaints were not taken seriously and in some cases, not even accepted.

However, the case took an unusual turn when she began receiving messages from the person allegedly in possession of the stolen iPhone. The sender repeatedly asked for the phone's passcode, apparently because the device could not be unlocked. Dhyani said she went to the police station after receiving the messages at around 10 pm, but was allegedly asked to return the following morning.

She has since shared screenshots of the messages, along with CCTV footage and a photograph of the suspected person, and questioned why these details had not led to immediate action.

Watch the video here:

Dhyani also alleged that the September 12 theft was not an isolated incident in the area. According to her, laptops, MacBooks, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from residents. She also claimed that some nearby paying guest accommodations and hostels were targeted.

She further alleged that CCTV footage from areas near DIT University and Graphic Era University showed a person who appeared to be the same suspect. She urged the police to examine the footage from the different theft cases to determine whether they were connected.

Kaushiki claimed that a contact number remained visible on the device, allowing the person in possession of the phone to contact her. She said she subsequently received SMS and WhatsApp messages seeking the password to her iPhone. She also alleged that the accused no longer fear police action and claimed that thieves know the Uttarakhand Police cannot harm or catch them.