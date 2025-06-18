Video: Swedish Tourist In India Claims Uber Driver Tried To Scam Him, Company Reacts

A Swedish content creator touring India has sparked a wave of reactions online after revealing how an Uber driver allegedly tried to scam him. In an Instagram post, Jonas shared that he had booked an Uber Intercity ride, which began smoothly - until the driver abruptly stopped in the middle of a busy road, claiming the car had broken down. The driver then demanded Rs 5,000 in cash for repairs. When Jonas refused to pay, the driver allegedly abandoned him on the roadside - in scorching 45 degree Celsius heat.

Moreover, in the caption of the post, the Swedish tourist said that after he called Uber, they booked him not one but three replacement rides, but they all cancelled on him. "Got home all well no thanks to Uber," Mr Jonas wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video below:

Uber India was quick to react to the post. The ride-hailing app apologised for the incident and said that action has been taken against the driver. "Hi Jonas, we apologise for this frustrating experience. Our specialised team has investigated and taken appropriate action," the company wrote.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users shared similar experiences. "No action will ever be taken by Uber. I had raised several complaints against their drivers for misbehaviour and misconduct, but they are ready with their bot response and post that no action against that driver. Sometimes I feel the driver and @uber_india are partnering to trouble the customers only," wrote one user.

"@uber_india intercity rides are scam. The drivers accept the ride and then call to pay extra.. telling uber is showing one side fare only, I want double of the fare shown in the app. Happened on Friday in Jodhpur with us," shared another.

"This is utterly disgusting and unacceptable how @uber and @uber_india treat their customers. I too face these kinds of issues during the peak hours most of these cancel the ride after asking the destination," commented a third user.

"@uber_india has the shittiest drivers, you lucky he just left you mine made a complain I assaulted him, when he was dropping to the wrong point and I said I will complain about that and that he was on his phone throughout. @rapidoapp has the better drivers and no cancellation," said another.