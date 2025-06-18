Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Becomes Talking Point on Internet, Here's Why

The infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones have again become a talking point on social media. Launched in August 2016, the mobile phones were plagued by several issues, primarily related to their battery. They were even banned from planes over suspicion that they might overheat and explode, with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officially putting them on the no-fly list.

The phones were recalled and discontinued within weeks after launch.

"The U.S. Department of Transportation, with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, have issued an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States," TSA's website noted.

"Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States," it added.

What's the news?

Now, people are again talking about the phones after a TikTok user shared a video of an airport sign that read Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is 'banned'. The video went viral and was seen by more than 2.5 million people, but most were left confused over the context, as the particular model is not available now.

The airport sign reads: "FAA BANNED ITEM / Samsung Galaxy Note 7 / Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the US."

People rushed to the comment section to see what was happening. One user wrote, "Why is it banned?" Another asked, "Not me watching this on my Samsung Galaxy Note 7."

One user explained, "That phone is from 2016. It's almost 10 years old. Nobody should have that phone anymore because it's too outdated. After a while, Google stops doing updates for older phones."

What exactly happened with Note 7 phones?

The phone's battery was prone to overheating, which in some cases led to explosions and fires. This issue was serious enough to prompt a global recall of the device. Samsung recalled nearly all Galaxy Note 7 devices sold worldwide due to the battery issue.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration took steps to ban the device from airplanes in the US.

There were 96 reported cases of battery overheating in the US, resulting in 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage associated with Note 7 phones.