Children's Day 2025: Uber Empowers Teen Riders, Air India Provides Screen-Free Alternative

Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The day, also known as 'Bal Diwas,' highlights the importance of nurturing and empowering young minds, while also paying tribute to Nehru's efforts toward child welfare and education. This year, leading companies like Uber and Air India are marking the day with innovative initiatives aimed at safeguarding and empowering the next generation.

The US-based cab aggregator on Wednesday (Nov 12) expanded its Teens and Family feature by allowing the teens to sign themselves up on the app to make travel safer, simpler and more inclusive for families across generations. Uber said the changes have been made keeping in mind that young users are often the early adopters who lead the way in exploring new apps.

By allowing teens to sign themselves up on the platform with guardian approval, Uber said it is making it easier for them to experience safe and supervised travel while building familiarity with the app.

“We understand that every family is different, and the needs within a household can vary widely. Teens today are far more independent, and we wanted to give them the flexibility to manage their own Uber accounts in a safe and supervised way, with approval from their guardians," said Shiva Shailendran, Director, Consumer Growth, Uber India and South Asia.

"At the same time, we are making it easier for families to stay connected on the platform and ensure that everyone, from teens to seniors, can travel comfortably and confidently," he added.

Air India To Reduce Screen Time

While teens today are much more informed and knowledgeable owing to the 24/7 availability of the internet and social media, they are also at risk of shorter attention spans due to dopamine-induced doomscrolling. Keeping the risks in mind, Air India has partnered with Vobble, a kids-focused audio entertainment platform, to introduce in-flight audio experiences designed to reduce screen time for young travellers aged four to 12 years.

Available through the airline's wireless in-flight entertainment system, ‘Vista Stream', the collaboration offers 57 hours of ad-free, age-appropriate listening content, providing families with an engaging and screen-free alternative for their children during air travel.

The curated library includes Dawson Diggs & The Dino Gigs, Suppandi, Shambu, and Mr Filth, along with a diverse mix of science adventures, mystery tales, comedy shows, fun quizzes, and mindfulness sessions, all crafted to inspire curiosity, creativity, and learning among children.