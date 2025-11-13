Happy Children's Day: Try These AI Prompts To Create Cute Portraits To Celebrate The Day

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India. The day is often celebrated with children going to school and engaging in various activities and events. While children celebrate in their schools, parents can also make the day interesting by using artificial intelligence (AI) to create cute photos.

Google Gemini Photo Editing: Try These Easy Prompts To Create Portraits With The Help Of Nano Banana tool

Prompt 1

For this trend, users can write - "Generate/Turn a cheerful family portrait (parents and children) celebrating Children's Day. The children are each holding a single, miniature trophy. Use soft, bright lighting and focus on the proud, silly smiles."

Prompt 2

"Generate/Turn a vibrant, colourful illustration of a grand parade in a sunny park, where all the children's favourite toys are marching happily, led by a joyful child holding a bright red balloon."

Prompt 3

"Generate/Turn a vibrant, celebratory photo for Children's Day. The child/children are wearing handmade paper crowns. The family is throwing a small handful of bright, colourful confetti in the air."

Prompt 4

"Generate/Turn an imaginative image of a classroom underwater, where cheerful children in diving gear are sitting at desks made of coral. A friendly, giant sea turtle is the 'teacher', pointing to a chalkboard made of glowing algae. Colourful fish swim past the windows. The style should be a bright, saturated cartoon animation style."

Prompt 5

"Generate/Turn a comic book panel showing a team of three diverse children wearing homemade, slightly mismatched superhero costumes. One is flying, one is holding a bubble shield, and the third is giving a 'thumbs up' while standing on a tall stack of books."

Gemini on its "approach to safety"

On its website, Gemini states that "this AI image generator was designed with responsibility in mind" and it is "consistent with our AI principles".

"To ensure that there's a clear distinction between visuals created with Gemini and original human artwork, Gemini uses an invisible SynthID watermark, as well as a visible watermark to show that they are AI-generated."