Happy Children's Day 2025: All About History And Significance Of This Day

Happy Children's Day 2025: Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India. On this day, schools across the nation organise various events and activities to make children feel special and happy.

History and Significance of Children's Day:

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 and was a strong advocate for children's rights and education. After he died in 1964, a national committee decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day (Bal Diwas) to honour his contributions to children's welfare.

For his affection towards children, Jawaharlal Nehru is also commonly known as 'Chacha Nehru' among children. He once said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."

The day celebrates Nehru's vision for children's education and well-being. The day aims to promote children's rights, health, education and overall development. The annual celebration also highlights the importance of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow.

Here are some inspiring quotes by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru:

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow"

"Peace is not a relationship of nations. It is a condition of mind brought about by a serenity of soul"

"Peace is not merely the absence of war. It is also a state of mind. Lasting peace can come only to peaceful people"

"We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open"

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will"

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow"

"Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality"

"Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves"

"The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all"

"Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system"