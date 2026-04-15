Video Shows How CISF Helped Retrieve Woman's Lost iPad At Tirupati Airport

A traveller named Rimjhim had a surprisingly quick and reassuring experience at Tirupati Airport after recovering her lost iPad within just 10 minutes, thanks to the prompt response of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Sharing the incident on Instagram, Rimjhim recounted how she and her family had already driven nearly four kilometres away from the airport when they suddenly realised that the iPad had been left behind. They immediately turned back and retraced their route to the airport.

Upon reaching the airport, the family began searching for the iPad but were unable to locate it on their own. They then approached CISF personnel stationed at the airport and filed a formal complaint.

What followed was an impressively swift response. According to Rimjhim, CISF officials acted promptly on the report, coordinated the search, and managed to trace the missing device within minutes. The iPad was recovered and returned to her within just 10 minutes of lodging the complaint.

The incident left Rimjhim both relieved and impressed. She later shared her gratitude online, praising the efficiency and professionalism of the security personnel. "We forget our iPad at Tirupati airport and with the help of CISF we able to get back our iPad..Thanks a lot @official_cisf," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

Her post has since drawn attention on social media, with many users appreciating the CISF's quick action and responsiveness in handling lost-and-found cases at busy transport hubs like airports.

About CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is one of India's key paramilitary forces, tasked primarily with securing critical infrastructure and public sector establishments across the country. CISF is best known for providing security at airports, where it manages passenger screening, baggage checks, and overall airport safety. Today, it secures over 60 civil airports in India, making it a crucial part of the country's aviation security framework.

Beyond airports, CISF protects a wide range of critical installations, including nuclear and thermal power plants, space and defence establishments, ports and major government buildings, and metro networks such as the Delhi Metro. CISF personnel are also trained in disaster management and often assist during emergencies such as natural disasters or major accidents.

CISF operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and has a structured hierarchy similar to other Central Armed Police Forces. It has grown significantly since its inception, with a strength of over 1.5 lakh personnel deployed across India.