Video: Security Guard Fires Taser Into Man's Face At Point-Blank Range In US Bar

A security guard has been arrested and charged with two serious offences after allegedly firing a taser dart into a customer's face at a bar in Southern California, police said, according to TMZ. The shocking incident happened on Wednesday night at Park 101 in Carlsbad. A witness recorded the moment on video and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

The footage appears to show a shirtless man standing near the venue's entrance when a security guard fires a stun gun at close range, striking him in the face. A later clip, shared by an Instagram account, appears to show the same security guard in handcuffs while being escorted by police officers.

The events leading up to the confrontation remain unclear, and the available footage does not show what happened before the stun gun was used.

A police spokesperson told TMZ that officers arrested the security guard, David Marquez, after watching footage of the alleged attack. Marquez was then taken to Vista County jail and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a stun gun, both serious offences.

Watch the video here:

Many social media users expressed support for the man who was stunned. Some suggested the business could face legal action, while others questioned whether the security guard's use of force was justified.

One Instagram user commented that the restaurant could face a substantial legal settlement. Another wrote that working as a security guard does not give someone the right to break the law. Others speculated that the guard could lose his licence and that the security company involved could face legal consequences.

Some commenters urged caution, pointing out that the footage does not reveal what happened before the incident. Others argued that the video alone appeared deeply concerning.

In California, private security guards must be licensed and trained through the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. No official findings or details of any investigation had been released at the time of publication.