Schools In US To Introduce AI-Powered Humanoid Robots As Teaching Partners

A charter school network in San Diego has invested $500,000 in two ChatGPT-powered humanoid robots as part of a pilot project to explore how artificial intelligence could be used in education. While school officials have described the initiative as a step toward the future of learning, critics have questioned whether such an expensive experiment should be introduced to students, reported NYPost.

The main attraction of the project is Ameca, a 6-foot-2 humanoid robot with a gray silicone face, blinking blue eyes, a transparent skull glowing with purple lights and exposed motors that move as it smiles, frowns and scans the room.

Officials at Altus Schools have described Ameca as the "world's most advanced AI-powered humanoid robot" and said the robots are being used in a pilot program to study how artificial intelligence and robots could one day support teaching.

Altus Schools, which serves students working to recover credits and get back on track toward graduation, plans to place the robots at its in-person resource centres, where students already receive one-on-one academic support.

In an email sent to families, Altus dean of academic studies Cathryn Rambo said the project is an innovative opportunity for students to take part in a research-based learning experience.

Rambo also said that the school is thrilled to be the first in the world to research the use of physical AI as a teaching partner.

According to the email, Ameca can take on four different roles or personas: Sage the Teacher, Remi the Wellness Coach, Ari the College and Career Planner, and Lexi the Translator.

Wayne Holmes, a professor of critical studies of artificial intelligence and education at University College London, said there is no independent evidence at scale showing that the use of these tools is effective, safe or has a positive impact in classrooms. He added that there is increasing evidence suggesting the opposite.

The report also noted that even OpenAI has not fully solved the challenge of making AI chatbots safe for children.

Also, Realbotix Corp, a company that develops humanoid robots and AI technology, has introduced its AI teaching assistant, Optio, through a pilot programme at Salamanca City Central School District on the Seneca Nation Reservation in New York. As part of the project, the district is also using a Realbotix M-Series humanoid robot to encourage interactive classroom learning and showcase how AI-powered robots can support education, reported Business Wire.

Optio is an AI-based teacher's assistant and home learning tool designed to help students continue learning outside school hours. The platform allows students to interact with personalised AI avatars trained on the district's curriculum, offering regulated educational support, concept revision, one-on-one tutoring and round-the-clock homework assistance in multiple languages. It is designed to provide AI support for both students and teachers while promoting the use of AI, robotics and STEM education.