IIT Kanpur Launches Intensive AI And Machine Learning Certification Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has announced a specialised certificate programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Candidates can apply by visiting the official website iitk.ac.in.

The four-week intensive programme is designed for a wide audience, including students, researchers, faculty members, industry professionals and R&D personnel. It focuses on providing in-depth exposure to advanced technologies such as AI, ML, Neural Networks, and Deep Learning, along with hands-on implementation experience.

The institute has set multiple deadlines to encourage early enrollment, including a Golden Registration deadline of March 31, 2026, and a Flash Registration deadline of April 22, 2026. The programme is scheduled to start from June 15 to July 15, 2026.

According to the official details, the course emphasises practical learning through real-world projects and software tools, enabling participants to strengthen their knowledge for academic research, industry applications, and career advancement.

The programme also includes Python-based training, guided projects, and expert lectures from leading professionals associated with global technology companies. Participants will receive mentorship support and a certification from IIT Kanpur upon completion.