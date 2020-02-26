Video Of Cheetah Cub Learning To Hunt Has Netizens Amazed

A cheetah cub practices his sneaking skills in this video.

An enchanting video of a cheetah cub has gone viral on the Internet. In it, the cub can be seen while learning hunting skills.

The video was shared by an Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, with the caption: "Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting. Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters."

In the shared clip, it can be seen that two cheetah cubs with silver striped fur are practicing sneaking skills.

Learning early the sneaking skills for hunting👍🏻

Young Cheetah cub, still with the silver strip of fur called mantle running all the way down their back, trying to perfect the art of sneaking that makes them great hunters. pic.twitter.com/EL5qz9Wayp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 24, 2020

The video has garnered over 2.1k views and is being widely circulated.

Twitter users are exceedingly delighted and flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "My kittens also do the same."

Another wrote, "India should get a few of these wonderful cats...."

A post read, "Just like any domestic cat."

"Wow...it's amazing" a user remarked.

