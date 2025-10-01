Video: Men Wear Sarees, Perform Garba In Ahmedabad For 200-Year-Old Curse

A 200-year-old tradition from Ahmedabad's old city, within the historic Sadu Mata Ni Pol, has captivated the internet users. As part of the tradition, men from the Barot community wear sarees and perform Garba on the eighth night of every Navratri. The folk dance is done as an act of punishment and homage to 'Sadu Mata', a woman whose tragic story has echoed through generations.

A video of the dance was shared recently on Instagram and went viral.

As per local belief, the woman named Saduben sought protection from the men of the Barot community when a Mughal nobleman demanded her as a mistress over 200 years ago.

But they didn't defend her, which led to her child's loss, prompting Saduben to curse the men, declaring their descendants would be cowardly. She committed 'sati'.

Now, men wear sarees to atone for past wrongs and honour Sadu Mata's sacrifice. This unique custom showcases Ahmedabad's rich traditions and the Barot community's devotion. The ritual also teaches humility and respect for women.

The video, posted on Instagram by @awesome.amdavad, has garnered almost 2 million views and sparked widespread admiration. Netizens praised the men's courage and the tradition's cultural depth.

"Wow I never heard this.. salute to the men...Jai mata di," one user wrote.

"a unique tradition in the heart of Ahmedabad's old city draws everyone's attention. In Sadu Mata Ni Pol, a 200-year-old ritual unfolds each year on the eighth night of Navratri, when men from the Barot community wear sarees and perform Garba to honour an ancient curse," another user explained.

"I like how men r following the ritual and not mocking or shying away," a third user wrote.