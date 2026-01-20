"I Am From India": Man's Proud Moment As He Helps Injured Japanese Commuter In Tokyo

A video of an Indian man assisting a bleeding, elderly Japanese commuter at a metro station in Japan has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when Rohan Rana noticed an elderly Japanese man lying on the road who had fallen and was bleeding. He observed that despite many people passing by, no one had stepped in to help. Rana and his friend stopped immediately, assessed the man's injuries, and applied first aid to stop the bleeding. Once stabilised, the elderly man attempted to offer money as a token of gratitude. However, Rana firmly refused, stating it went against his personal values to accept money for a simple act of help.

When the man asked where he was from, Rana replied, "I am from India." He later shared that he felt immense pride in his Indian sanskaar, noting that technological advancement has little meaning if humanity is missing.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral, sparking discussions on bystander apathy and universal compassion. Many hailed his selfless act as a reminder of humanity's goodness, especially at a time when kindness can be hard to find.

One user wrote, "Proud, bro. Sadly, some people try to sue you even when you help them with a good heart. That's why in these countries, you need to think twice before helping."

Another commented, "We need more Indians like you brother. You made us all proud."

A third said, "No matter where we live, Indian nature, culture, values, ​​and etiquette always make us feel proud."

"Well, that was a nice gesture of kindness. Good job," added a fourth.

Earlier, a similar video of an Indian man offering water and food to a homeless American couple in the US went viral. The incident happened on New Year's Day when Instagram creator Noah approached a struggling homeless couple and offered them bottles of water and food. The couple, clearly overwhelmed by the kindness, repeatedly thanked him, with the man saying, "God bless you."