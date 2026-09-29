Bengaluru Woman Leaves IT Job To Drive Rapido Auto, Says She Earns More Now

A former IT professional who now works as a Rapido auto driver in Bengaluru has won praise online after sharing the story behind her unconventional career switch. In the video, the woman said that she left her corporate job following the death of her father, as she found it increasingly difficult to manage late-night shifts while also being there for her mother. She eventually decided to leave the IT sector and take up auto driving, a profession that gives her greater control over her time and allows her to stay closer to home.

Her story came to light after digital content creator Tanvi spoke to her and shared a video of their interaction on Instagram.

The woman explained that her decision was not an easy one, particularly because her family initially opposed the idea of her becoming an auto driver. However, she chose to prioritise her own circumstances and what worked best for her family.

She also said that driving an auto is not a lesser profession and revealed that she now earns more than she did while working in IT. She said people are often surprised when they learn about her previous career, with some wondering how someone who speaks fluent English could be driving an auto.

In the caption, Tanya praised the auto driver for choosing her own path instead of worrying about social expectations. "But what will people say? She chose not to care. She chose freedom. She chose independence.She chose to take charge of her own life. A single daughter. A woman in a male-dominated field. A Bangalore girl who decided that her life doesn't need society's permission. And honestly? We LOVE to see women take the wheel. Because being brave isn't always about doing something extraordinary. Sometimes, it's simply having the courage to say: This is what I want. And I'm choosing it."

Watch the video here:

The video has resonated with social media users, with many admiring the woman's confidence and her willingness to walk away from a conventional corporate career for a life that gives her greater freedom and flexibility.

One user wrote, "The way she said. Not to leave mom night alone .. oh man.. proud of you girl."

Another commented, "Very inspiring! Thanks for sharing. But Corporates need to hang their head in shame that one of their resources feels it is better to drive an auto than continue."

A third said, "People going back to basic lifestyle where peace is more important than lifestyle."

A fourth added, "Proud of her. Thank youuuuu for sharing her inspiring journey."