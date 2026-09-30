Bengaluru Auto Driver Snatched Woman's Phone During Fight Over Cancelled Ride

An auto driver assaulted a woman and snatched her phone after an argument over a cancelled ride escalated in Bengaluru's HSR Layout area earlier this week, with the police filing a case against the driver.

The incident took place on September 28 around 4:30 pm, when the woman, identified as Lotha, booked a ride through an app-based platform from HSR Layout to Koramangala. When the woman asked the driver to come to the location where she was waiting, he allegedly refused.

The passenger subsequently cancelled the ride.

According to the woman complainant, the auto driver arrived at her location a few minutes later and got into a fight with her. He also demanded that she pay Rs 110 despite the ride being cancelled. When she refused to do so, the argument escalated, with the driver reportedly snatching the passenger's mobile phone.

The woman's friends later arrived at the spot, after which the auto driver allegedly got into an argument with them too. He then assaulted the woman passenger.

A video showed two women hitting and kicking the auto driver as he continued to assault her.

Later, another woman arrived and tried to stop the physical fight.

The woman filed a complaint at a nearby police station and sought action against the auto driver, alleging that he picked a fight, forcibly took the mobile phone, and assaulted her friend. The police are verifying allegations that the woman passenger had allegedly abused the auto driver during the altercation.

The circumstances leading to the confrontation are being examined as part of the investigation.

The woman, meanwhile, told NDTV that it was her fault too, adding that she and the auto driver have "sorted out" the situation.