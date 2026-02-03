US Women Are Getting Fat Injected From Dead People's Bodies To Achieve Hourglass Figure

A new and controversial cosmetic trend has emerged in the US that involves using cadaver-derived fat as an injectable filler to enhance the breasts, hips, and buttocks. This procedure is primarily marketed under the brand name AlloClae by the company Tiger Aesthetics. Recently, a 34-year-old Manhattan financial professional shared her experience of spending nearly Rs 40 lakh on a procedure to enhance her hips and rear, fill hip dips, and fix a previous liposuction issue. She told The New York Post she considered it "ethically sourced" since cadaver tissue is commonly used in medical practices.

"It's highly regulated and ethically sourced. It's like we're recycling," she added.

All about the procedure

The fat is harvested from organ and tissue donors who have donated their bodies to science. It is then sterilised, purified, and processed into an acellular fat matrix, meaning all DNA and living cells are removed to prevent an immune response.

It is frequently used for thin patients or those who have already had liposuction and lack enough of their own fat for a traditional Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Plastic surgeon Darren Smith explained that the procedure is also popular among people who hae lost significant weight using weight-loss meds like Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Unlike traditional surgery, this filler is often injected in-office without general anesthesia. It is used to fill "hip dips," enhance the buttocks, and add volume to breasts or shoulders. Plastic surgeons told Business Insider that alloClae procedures often take under an hour.

"People are paying for the convenience. It's about not having the downtime, not needing more aggressive procedures, not having an anesthetic," Dr. Sachin Shridharani who has done more than 50 procedures with alloClae told BI.

Procedures are highly expensive, reportedly ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 depending on the volume injected.

Medical Risks and Ethical Concerns

Potential complications include fat necrosis (lumps of dead fat), infection, and the risk of fat embolism if injected improperly into blood vessels. Some surgeons also warn that injecting biologic material into breast tissue could complicate mammograms and cancer screenings by creating microcalcifications.

The trend has also sparked debate over the ethical implications of using human remains for elective aesthetics.Many question the "ethical sourcing" claim, arguing that donors may not have envisioned their remains being used for cosmetic enhancements rather than life-saving medicine

