US Woman Stranded In Delhi Says Stranger's Kindness Showed True Meaning Of 'Guest Is God'

A simple act of kindness by a stranger in Delhi has touched many people online after a US woman shared how she was helped when her phone died, leaving her stranded. She posted a video on Instagram describing how a man she called "Uncle" looked after her until she felt safe and comfortable.

In the text overlaid on the video, Sierra Liliann said that after getting stranded in Delhi with a dead phone, a stranger treated her like family. She said he gave her chai, helped arrange her Uber, showed her his cows, took her to see his Hanuman temple and plant nursery, gave her a bottle of homemade buttermilk, and waved goodbye with a smile.

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Sharing the video, Sierra said the experience helped her understand the true meaning of "Atithi Devo Bhava", a well-known Indian belief that regards guests as divine. She wrote that "Uncle" showed her what the saying really means. She said she was scared because she did not know what to do next. Without her phone, she could not book an Uber, check maps or call a friend to explain what had happened. She added that "Uncle Ji" then stepped in to help her.

Sierra further said that the man could have simply let her charge her phone and allowed her to continue on her own, but instead stayed with her and made sure she felt safe. She said he gave her chai and buttermilk, showed her around, and introduced her to his cows, plants and temple. She added that he made sure she had a smile on her face and never felt worried or uncomfortable. According to Sierra, the Hindi saying "Atithi Devo Bhava", which means "The guest is God", was reflected in his kindness, generosity and selflessness, as well as in the hearts of many people in India.

Social Media Reaction

The video got several reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the man's compassion and the warmth shown by ordinary people in India.

One user commented, "The positive side of my country."

Another user noted, "Glad it all worked out in the end."