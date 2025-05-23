US Man Addicted To Fast Food Sheds 124 Kg, Reveals Simple Hobby That Transformed His Life

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ryan Grewell, 36, lost over 124 Kg by his childhood passion. Grewell shifted to a protein-focused diet while counting calories. He shared his transformation story on Reddit, gaining over 4,300 upvotes.

Once tipping the scales at nearly 490 pounds (222 Kg), 36-year-old Ryan Grewell from Ohio, United States, embarked on a transformative journey, shedding over half his body weight through cycling and dietary changes. Initially attempting weight loss through walking, Grewell found the strain on his knees unbearable due to his weight. This led him to purchase a bicycle on May 6, 2023, marking the beginning of his cycling journey.

Grewell's commitment to cycling, combined with calorie counting and a focus on protein intake, resulted in a significant weight loss, bringing him down to approximately 275 pounds (124 Kg). He also shared his experience on Reddit in a post titled "Cycling changed my life forever," which garnered over 4,300 upvotes.

Reflecting on his past lifestyle, Grewell admitted, "In January of 2023 I weighed 487 pounds. I was 34 years old and at a major crossroads in life. Fix my health, or I will have an abbreviated life. I started walking more and eating better. I don't know how many calories I was consuming at my heaviest, but I imagine it was a lot to maintain or gain at that weight. I cut fried foods, sweets, alcohol, etc".

"I was in pain. Lots of pain, especially in my knees. Someone suggested I ride a bike, as it's lower impact on my knees. By May I had lost 70 or so pounds, which was crazy, because I had never lost weight like that," he shared on Reddit.

"Today I weigh 212 pounds. Yes, I have lost 275 pounds, and I'm not 100% where I want to be yet. It's happened way faster than I thought it would, and biking is what has been the catalyst to make this all come to being. I have loose, extra skin around my belly and thighs. In November of this year I will get that removed. I keep joking that it'll be great for my biking because it'll boost my watts per kilogram," he wrote on Reddit.